LaLiga is back: The best Opta Facts as the Spanish top flight returns

LaLiga returns this week as Barcelona and Real Madrid resume their title tussle.

But it is not just at the top end of the table where scores must be settled, with top-flight survival and European spots up for grabs.

With Spanish football back on the agenda after a long coronavirus-enforced shutdown, we look at the best Opta Facts behind the next round of matches.

THURSDAY

Sevilla v Real Betis

- After winning in the reverse fixture this season (2-1), Sevilla are looking to complete the league double against Betis for the first time since 2016-17.

- Sevilla have won five of their past six home LaLiga games against Betis (L1), with that defeat coming in January 2018.

FRIDAY

Granada v Getafe

- Granada have only lost one of their past six games against Getafe (W3 D2), a 3-1 defeat at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this season.

- Granada have suffered defeat to Getafe in a LaLiga game at Los Carmenes just once (W3 D1).

Valencia v Levante

- Valencia are unbeaten in their 13 home LaLiga games against Levante (W9 D4), winning the previous five.

- Levante have won two of their 29 away LaLiga games against sides from their region (D8 L19), but both victories came against Villarreal in 2011.

SATURDAY

Espanyol v Deportivo Alaves

- Espanyol are unbeaten in their previous five home LaLiga games against Alaves (W3 D2).

- Alaves are unbeaten in their previous three LaLiga games (W1 D2), drawing the most recent two – they last drew three consecutive games in the top flight in February 1956.

Celta Vigo v Villarreal

- Celta have won their past three LaLiga games against Villarreal, after losing the previous four. They have never won four consecutive games against them in the top flight.

- After winning their first six games against Villarreal at Balaidos in LaLiga between 1999 and 2006, Celta have since been victorious in just one of their seven games against them in the competition (D3 L3), winning last time out (3-2 in March 2019).

Leganes v Real Valladolid

- Valladolid have won just one of their nine games against Leganes in all competitions (D2 L6), a 2-0 success at the Jose Zorrilla in May 2015 in the second tier.

- Leganes have won all four of their home games against Valladolid in all competitions, one in LaLiga, two in the Segunda Division and another in the Copa del Rey, keeping a clean sheet in all four.

Real Mallorca v Barcelona

- Mallorca are winless in their last nine LaLiga games against Barcelona (D1 L8), losing the past six and conceding four goals per game on average in those defeats.

- Barcelona have lost five away games in LaLiga this season, their worst total in a single campaign since 2007-08 (six) under Frank Rijkaard.

SUNDAY

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

- Athletic have only won one of their past 13 LaLiga games against Atletico (D2 L10), winning their most recent home game (2-0 in March 2019).

- Atletico are winless in their three away LaLiga games against Basque sides this season (D1 L2). They have always won at least one top-flight game a season against them under Diego Simeone.

Real Madrid v Eibar

- Madrid have lost just one of their 11 LaLiga games against Eibar (W9 D1) – 3-0 at Ipurua last season – while winning four of their five home matches in that run (D1).

- Only against Barcelona (41) have Eibar conceded more LaLiga goals than they have against Madrid (29), while they have only scored seven against Los Blancos and just two away from home.

Real Sociedad v Osasuna

- La Real have won their past three LaLiga games against Osasuna and could equal their best run against them in the top flight of four (also 1985-87, 1982-84, 1962-1981).

- Sociedad are unbeaten in their past six home LaLiga games against Osasuna (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of them, since a 2-1 defeat in November 2005.