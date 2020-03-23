English
La Liga Supended Until Further Notice

The Spanish top flight has announced that the La Liga season is suspended untill further notice

All professional Spanish football is to be suspended until further notice as Spain battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

In a brief statement, La Liga confirmed the move to halt the competition until the situation is resolved in Spain, as a matter for public health. 

"Suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk."

"Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people."

 

