La Liga - Sevilla Vs Real Madrid - Live!

Now for Sevilla! Dutch striker Luuk de Jong leads the line, Sergio Reguilón who is on loan from Real Madrid plays against his former club.

Vaclík; Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Carriço, Reguilón; Fernando, Joan Jordán, Banega; Ocampos, Franco Vázquez and De Jong.

Peep! Team News! Sergio Ramos returns to the side after missing out through suspension midweek in the Champions League. Eden Hazard continues his run in the side!

Sevilla has made an impressive start to La Liga, can Los Rojiblancos further pile pressure on Zidane?

So here we go! Can James Rodrigez create a moment of magic for Los Blancos tonight?

Good evening?! Are we about to witness the final game for the second era of Zinadine Zidane at Real Madrid? The pressure is on the french boss after a disastrous 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League. They head to high-flying Sevilla who are now managed by ex Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!