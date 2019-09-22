La Liga - Sevilla Vs Real Madrid - Live!

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Sevilla via beIN CONNECT
Now for Sevilla! Dutch striker Luuk de Jong leads the line, Sergio Reguilón who is on loan from Real Madrid plays against his former club.
🚨 Here is the #SevillaFC starting XI to take on @realmadriden:— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 22, 2019
⚽️Vaclík; Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Carriço, Reguilón; Fernando, Joan Jordán, Banega; Ocampos, Franco Vázquez and De Jong.#vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/wXqRWDV5eU
Peep! Team News! Sergio Ramos returns to the side after missing out through suspension midweek in the Champions League. Eden Hazard continues his run in the side!
📝💪 Our starting XI 🆚 @SevillaFC_ENG #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9Z3sbQennx— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 22, 2019
A little look inside the Real Madrid dressing room! We should have team news any minute now!
👌 All set in our dressing room! #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5VfiZ4Hj43— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 22, 2019
Sevilla has made an impressive start to La Liga, can Los Rojiblancos further pile pressure on Zidane?
⚽️@LaLigaEN returns to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán today!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 22, 2019
Come on, SEVILLA. 💪♥ #SevillaFCRealMadrid #vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/gIVNQvjd6M
So here we go! Can James Rodrigez create a moment of magic for Los Blancos tonight?
Will @jamesdrodriguez find the net tonight? 🇨🇴✨#SevillaFCRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/yGiTyPc2bF— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 22, 2019
Good evening?! Are we about to witness the final game for the second era of Zinadine Zidane at Real Madrid? The pressure is on the french boss after a disastrous 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League. They head to high-flying Sevilla who are now managed by ex Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!