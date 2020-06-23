La Liga Preview: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Gareth Messenger

Date – Tuesday, June 23, 2020; Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca; Channel – 12 HD

We suddenly have a nail-biter of a La Liga title race on our hands. Quique Setien’s Barcelona side have been in good form since returning to action on June 13, beating Mallorca and Leganes in back-to-back games before being held to a goalless draw against Sevilla last time out.

The games are coming thick and fast for Barca as they will face Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid before the end of the month, and it does not appear that Real Madrid's challenge is going to falter.

Barca have the best home record in La Liga this term, winning 14 of their 15 matches, remaining unbeaten in the process, and there is no question that they will be the favourites to triumph over Bilbao.

Lionel Messi still awaits his 700th senior goal in his career, while Barca have other problems with Sergio Busquets suspended and Frenkie De Jong facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, although Setien did allay any fears that the Dutchman’s injury would be a long-term one.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Vidal, Rakitic; Griezmann, Messi, Fati

Athletic Bilbao recorded a 1-0 victory in the reverse match at San Mames earlier this season and picked up a point at Camp Nou last term. In fact, the Basque outfit are unbeaten in their last three league encounters with Barca, having also drawn their home league match with the Catalan giants during the 2018-19 season.

Athletic are currently 10 points off the top four but sit just six points behind fifth-placed Getafe at this stage, and there is no question that the club will have their eyes on a potential European spot. However, the Basque outfit have struggled on their travels this season, though, picking up just two victories from their 15 away fixtures.

Yuri Berchiche is suspended for the game in Barcelona, so Mikel Balenziaga will likely deputise at left-back.

Athletic Bilbao Predicted Team

Simon; Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga; D Garcia, Vesga, R Garcia; Cordoba, Muniain, Williams

