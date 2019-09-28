Injured Dembele misses Barcelona clash at Getafe

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has picked up a thigh injury, ruling him out of Saturday's LaLiga clash at Getafe.

The France international, 22, will undergo further tests by Barcelona's medical staff to determine the extent of the injury.

Dembele's absence depleted Ernesto Valverde's attacking options, the head coach having already been shorn of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who has a thigh problem.

Valverde started with a front three of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Carles Perez against Getafe as he made two changes from the 2-1 midweek win over Villarreal.

Perez took Messi's place up front while Nelsinho was replaced in midfield by Frenkie de Jong.