Hazard has looked self-conscious at Real Madrid, says Fabregas

Eden Hazard has looked self-conscious for Real Madrid this season but can still be a success at the club, according to former Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas.

Hazard joined Madrid from the Blues for €100million last June but has endured a difficult first season in LaLiga.

The Belgium star has started only nine league matches in 2019-20 having been beset by fitness and injury problems, most recently a broken shinbone.

Fabregas, though, is confident Hazard can prove his worth to head coach Zinedine Zidane.

"He's played several good games for Madrid, but it's true that sometimes he's looked a little self-conscious," Monaco midfielder Fabregas told RTVE.

"He's always been a player who's had a hard time starting seasons. But I predict a great future."

With Hazard struggling, Madrid have been persistently linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly keen on playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabregas has no doubt the France forward would thrive in the Madrid set-up.

"He's a very hungry boy who wants to be the best. Because of the way he plays, he'd fit in very well at Real Madrid," he said.

Fabregas' Ligue 1 campaign is at an end, with authorities in France having decided to finish the season early and decide placings on a points-per-game average.

LaLiga still hopes to resume 2019-20 but there remain concerns about the feasibility of staging the remaining matches safely.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made it clear this week that settling the season in a similar way to France, which could see league leaders Barcelona awarded the title, would be unfair given Los Blancos have a better head-to-head record this term.

Fabregas thinks Barca would be worthy winners, though.

"They told us everything was cancelled and nothing else was being played. It took us by surprise," he said of the decision to end Ligue 1.

"If it [LaLiga] stops as it has in France, Barca would be the right winners. We're not stopping because we like it. We're doing it for an unavoidable reason."