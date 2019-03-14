Gray - Bale staying at Real will be the worst 18 months of his life

beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray believes that Gareth Bale has to leave Real Madrid in the summer of face the worst eighteen months of his life under boss returning boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Welsh winger has been maligned by the Los Blancos fanbase in recent weeks, and rumours have been circulating that Bale alongside Marcelo & Luca Modric could all leave in the summer as part of a mass clear out by the French boss.

Gray was certain that Bale should be planning his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu or face a miserable time until his contract runs out.

“If you're not playing at Real Madrid please don't sit on the bench for eighteen months because that will be the worst eighteen months of your life and you will regret it.”

Whilst Gray also highlighted two possible destinations for the 29-year old winger in the Premier League.

“He needs to go and play football somewhere if Zidane won’t give him that opportunity. If I was a big club in England I would be all over him right now.”

“Go back to Spurs, big stadium, new stadium. Would Spurs shelve out that money? Daniel Levy might have to. I think that Spurs would be interested I think United would be aswell and that would be the stumbling block if Gareth fancies it well.”

As Bale is heading into his final years as a player, Gray suggests he has to leave Madrid to simply continue playing.

“If his (Bale) relationship is not good with Zidane he was to play football.”

