Godin out of Atletico-Leganes ahead of Juventus clash in Champions League

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is a doubt for their last-16 Champions League tie with Juventus after he was omitted from the squad to face Leganes in LaLiga.

Godin reportedly hurt his thigh during training and the defender is not in Diego Simeone's squad for Saturday's game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico are seven points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga table, with Godin's injury potentially a blow to their hopes of catching the defending champions.

It is unclear whether or not Godin, who has been linked with joining Inter at the end of the season, will be ready to face Serie A champions Juve.

Atletico hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg but could also be without Koke, Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez and Diego Costa after they were not included in the Leganes squad either.

Juventus also have injury problems ahead of the second leg, for which left-back Alex Sandro suspended.

Regular deputy Mattia De Sciglio is out of Friday's Serie A game at home to Udinese due to injury.