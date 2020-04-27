Football Rivalries - Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid

Aarran Summers

It is a capital city rivalry and a derby that once cost a legend his job. Real Madrid’s Alfredo di Stefano was a sensational player, but his senior management was not as explosive. His final game in charge of Los Blancos was a 3-2 defeat to their rivals Atletico Madrid in 1984.



It was a rare victorious moment for Atletico. They had lived under the shadow of their more successful rival for decades. That pent-up anger and frustration were temporarily eased away, and it was that frustration that led to the foundations of Atletico back in 1903. The footballing city of Madrid would change forever.



A group of students from the Basque region created a Madrid subsidiary that would later become Atletico Madrid. Becoming an independent club in 1907, Atletico was hit six-nil in their first meeting. It was an omen of things to come. As Real continued their dominance in Spain, Atletico’s long unwinding journey as the underachieving brother was only just beginning.



The Metropolitano and Bernabeu are only separated by under ten kilometres, but the DNA and the make-up of the team are poles apart. Real against Atletico is power against the people, aristocracy against the working class, success against loyalty and consistent winners against romantic losers. Atletico’s view of their rival is one of hatred and jealousy. Atleti see Real as arrogant; Real see Atletico as inferior, but there is no jealousy, and the hate is not reciprocated.

Real draw crowds from outside the capital and hold a vast following from around the world. Atletico’s fanbase originates from the south of the city. Supporters include anyone who prefers the underdog, the preference to David in his fight with Goliath.

When Real faced Atletico in two Champions League Finals recently, there was limited concern that Real’s legacy was under threat as a European or global powerhouse.

Atletico was crushed in Lisbon after going so close and then beaten on penalties in Milan. It was a crushing blow for Atletico who were determined to overcome their nearest neighbour. Still, for Real, it did not matter who they had crushed but merely having their name on the trophy.

For Real they, of course, want Atletico to lose, but they do not care too much. Atletico are not the real enemy of Real – it is Barcelona. It draws parallels to Manchester United and Manchester City.

The blue half of the city was the quiet and underachieving part of a settlement painted red. Liverpool were United’s main rival. That has now changed of course with the emergence of City as a footballing superpower. It is now United who left behind. It is inconceivable to believe that one day El Clasico could one day be played between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid is finding life difficult without Cristiano Ronaldo. Still, there is a concern that the once-dominant Atletico side under Diego Simeone is fading. It may not be the most competitive of derbies. Yet, regardless of its rivalry, Real will continue to have the upper hand.

Atletico will have to sit by, watch and wait. They have a long way to match their more successful brother. It will take them an age to overtake them.