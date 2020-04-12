Coronavirus: Vidal's tough time and chatting with Ter Stegen - Rakitic takes the 90-second challenge

Staying entertained during lockdown as the world attempts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic can unquestionably be tricky.
For football stars it is just as important to maintain an active mind to while away the oft tedious, but essential, hours spent at home.
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic took part in a quickfire question and answer session on his club's social-media channels, titled the 90-second challenge.
Rakitic pondered several topics and revealed which team-mate is struggling more than others.
Below is a full run-down of his replies:
Staying at home is? Boredom
What do you miss the most? Friends
Which team-mate do you speak to the most? (Marc-Andre) Ter Stegen
What series did you last watch? El Ganador
What's the best thing about being at home? Family
And the worst? Boredom
Lockdown without the internet or without family? Without family
At this point, Barca provided a comical interlude which read: "*Disclaimer - we all know no one cares more about family more than Ivan. We also know anyone can have a lapse when they are in a rush!"
Which team-mate lives closest to you? [Lionel] Messi
Is your mobile battery lasting less at the moment? No more, but much, much more
What is your favourite place in the house? Now - the gym
Which family member do you speak to the most? My in-laws
From 0-10 how are you coping with lockdown? 10
Which social network do you use the most? Instagram
Who's having the worst time in lockdown? Arturo Vidal
And the best? Ter Stegen
Favourite board game? Ludo
At the end of the session Rakitic was told he had answered one more question than his coach Quique Setien to which he replied with a grin: "Okay, that's important!"