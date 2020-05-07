Coronavirus: RFEF to propose increased substitutions on LaLiga return

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is to propose an increase to the number of substitutions allowed in LaLiga matches when the season resumes.

Spain is gradually easing out of lockdown as the country aims to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with professional football having been suspended since March.

LaLiga confirmed on Monday that teams could return to training this week, with a restart planned for June.

But as football prepares to return, the RFEF – backed by LaLiga – is to request IFAB allow a change to the number of substitutions allowed during a match, with the primary aim of protecting players' health after an unexpected pause in the campaign.

The RFEF, which claims to have the backing of FIFA, is to propose an increase to five changes from three, with the substitutions allowed at three different times throughout a game.

This rule change would apply to all RFEF competitions, including Segunda B and the Tercera, which are set to be settled by promotion play-offs.

"With this proposal, the RFEF wants to go ahead and propose measures that favour the health of footballers," stated president Luis Rubiales.