Coronavirus: Renan Lodi returns to training at Atletico Madrid

Renan Lodi was back training at Atletico Madrid on Friday, revealing he feels "very good" after a delayed return.

Diego Simeone's squad resumed duties at the club's facilities last Saturday, though the Brazilian was absent amid media speculation he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Atleti made no official announcement but seemed to confirm the story by posting a picture of the absent left-back on Twitter with the caption: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"

However, media reports in Spain say the defender has since returned two negative test results for COVID-19, clearing him to make a comeback.

Lodi appeared in a short film posted by the club on social media on Friday, the player wearing gloves and a mask as he made his way out for training.

Atletico are preparing for a resumption to the suspended 2019-20 campaign, with LaLiga president Javier Tebas aiming for a June 12 restart in the top flight.

Spain has been hit particularly hard during the global pandemic, with over 27,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the country.