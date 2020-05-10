Coronavirus: Real Betis' former Everton goalkeeper Robles tests positive

Joel Robles has tested positive for coronavirus but is not experiencing any symptoms, the Real Betis and former Everton goalkeeper has announced.

The 29-year-old Spaniard confirmed his result in a video posted to Instagram, where he appeared to be in good health and was wearing a Betis shirt.

Mass testing of players from LaLiga clubs is under way as the league prepares for a June resumption.

Officials said on Sunday that five players from unspecified clubs across the top two divisions in Spain have tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

Robles said in his video message: "Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm my positive test for coronavirus."

He announced last week that his wife is pregnant with the couple's second child, and Robles added on Sunday: "We are very well, my wife with the pregnancy, the little girl is perfect.

"I am asymptomatic and have had no symptoms or discomfort in the past few weeks.

"I will keep training at home under the instructions of the medical service.

"I want to tell you to be cautious. I am responsible, I have protected myself and I have the virus, and think of those you cherish and the people who are on the front line ensuring the safety of all. A hug to all, do not relax."