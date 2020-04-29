Coronavirus: Ramos hungry to deliver a trophy for Real Madrid, but prepared to wait

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is eager to win a trophy this season, but is prepared to wait to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The LaLiga season was suspended last month due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 217,000 people worldwide.

Clubs are nearing a return to training in Spain and the season could reportedly resume in June.

Ramos wants to deliver more silverware for Madrid, who were second in LaLiga and in the Champions League last 16 when the campaign was stopped.

"Everyone's health is not going to be put at risk. I am looking forward to playing again, returning to compete, playing in LaLiga and the Champions League," he said, via AS, while hosting Ramos UNICEF Day.

"I am hungry to end the season with a title, but first we have to wait for the people who know about all of this to make the appropriate decisions."

Spain has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 232,000 reported cases and a death toll exceeding 23,800.

Ramos called on people to continue following the guidelines in the country.

"We can't think that everything has already been achieved yet, the seriousness of the matter is still with us," the defender said.

"We have to comply with the guidelines in order to end this virus and give scientists the time to find a vaccine."