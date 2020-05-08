Coronavirus: Messi, Suarez and Barcelona team-mates back in training

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and their Barcelona team-mates returned to training on Friday.

Barca were permitted to start holding individual sessions, with the squad divided over three pitches to ensure social-distancing requirements are upheld, after the squad was subjected to medical tests and the Ciutat Esportiva was inspected.

The players were told to arrive in their kit and head straight to their designated pitch, returning home immediately upon the conclusion of the session without entering the changing rooms. They trained at different times and will follow a similar routine on Saturday.

LaLiga's reigning champions tweeted photos of them being put through their paces for the first time since sport across the majority of the globe was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Striker Suarez, who had been sidelined since January due to a knee injury, tweeted: "Good to be back!"

Spain has been one of the most-affected countries during the COVID-19 outbreak, though LaLiga hopes competitive games can return in mid-June.