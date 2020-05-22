Coronavirus: Health authorities key in return, says Tebas amid June 12 speculation

Javier Tebas is excited about LaLiga returning, but said it would only resume when cleared by health authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports on Thursday said LaLiga would restart on June 12 with a derby clash between Real Betis and Sevilla.

While excited about a return, LaLiga president Tebas played down the speculation.

"The clubs, managers, players, referees … of @LaLiga, we are excited about the return," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"But the competition will only start when the health authorities consider it possible … the coordination work with @deportegob, @rfef is and will be the key."

Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the season was suspended in March with 11 games left to play.