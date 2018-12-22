Benzema buoyed by Real Madrid supporters' respect

Karim Benzema has reiterated his commitment to Real Madrid, and believes he now has the full respect of Los Blancos' fans.

Benzema is Madrid's top scorer this season, with 11 goals across all competitions.

The former Lyon forward netted the winner in Madrid's last LaLiga outing, as Santiago Solari's side edged past Rayo Vallecano.

And, ahead of Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup final clash with Al Ain on Saturday, Benzema has revealed that the reception he received following his goal against Rayo shows he has the full trust of the fans, and his team-mates.

"The ovation that the Bernabeu gave me the other day against Rayo Vallecano made me feel like they respect me," Benzema told MARCA.

"My commitment to this team is absolute. I feel like the group trusts in me.

"It's true that there is a new Karim, one who is about football and one who is about goals."