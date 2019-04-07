Bartomeu: Barca more than dreaming of treble

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the club are "more than dreaming" of claiming the treble after taking a huge step towards back-to-back LaLiga titles.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barca a 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid as the leaders moved 11 points clear with seven matches remaining.

Barca are also preparing for a Champions League quarter-final showdown against Manchester United and a Copa del Rey final clash with Valencia.

Asked about a possible treble post-match at Camp Nou, Bartomeu said: "More than dreaming, we're working for that."

Suarez and Messi scored in the final five minutes as Barca eventually capitalised on Diego Costa's first-half red card for dissent.

Despite Costa's dismissal, second-placed Atletico looked set to earn a draw until Suarez curled a shot past Jan Oblak with five minutes remaining before Messi struck soon after.

"We have to keep fighting because there are 21 points in play to go, seven games, and Atletico are a great team who fight to the end and will not give up," Bartomeu said. "Eleven points is a good difference, we would have taken that in the summer.

"It's not luck that Atletico are second, they're a great team and it was really hard to beat them, we could only score at the end of the game."