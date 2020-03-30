Barcelona Players Agree to Reduce Salaries by 70%

Barcelona have revealed that playing staff will take over a 70% reduction in their salary, following the coronavirus outbreak.

Club captain Leo Messi confirmed the news via Instagram before the club released the following statement.

"In the case of the first team, the reduction will be over 70% of that originally agreed with the club. This additional contribution by the team, together with the contribution that the club shall make, will guarantee 100% of the salaries of the non-sporting staff at the club."

"The Club wishes to express its gratitude to all the professional athletes for their commitment during such an exceptional situation that has been caused by this health crisis."