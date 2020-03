Jordi Alba has returned to the Barcelona line-up ahead of El Clasico on Sunday evening. The Spanish international had been out for a number of weeks with a hamstring complaint but has now recovered for the game in a few hours time. Whilst Gerald Pique has recovered from a knock picked up against Napoli. You can see the full team below.

