Atletico's Morata set to miss Madrid derby after appeal fails

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is set to miss Saturday's derby with his former club Real Madrid after an appeal against a suspension was unsuccessful.

Morata was sent off in Atletico's LaLiga clash with Real Mallorca on Wednesday after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession following an appearance as a substitute.

The Spain international had come off the bench in the 69th minute, and he collected a booking just eight minutes later after a row with referee Alejandro Hernandez.

He was then swiftly involved in a flashpoint with Mallorca's Salva Sevilla which saw the pair square up to each other and exchange angry words before Morata, 26, received a second booking.

Atletico had written to the Spanish FA asking for clemency on Morata's suspension, but the governing body's disciplinary committee decided the one-match ban would not be overturned and fined the club 350 euros.

Diego Simeone's side also had an appeal for a yellow card picked up in the same match by defender Stefan Savic turned down.

"The arguments made by Atletico Madrid are rejected and the reprimands imposed on the said players are confirmed," said a statement from the Spanish FA.

Atletico still have the option to appeal against the decisions made by the committee and should they do so would receive an answer on Saturday morning.

Morata, who is on loan from Chelsea, has scored one goal in four LaLiga appearances for Atletico this season.

He had two spells with Real Madrid, representing the club from 2010 to 2014 and from 2016 to 2017.