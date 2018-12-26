Arthur 'praying' for Neymar return to Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is "praying" Brazil team-mate Neymar returns to the LaLiga giants.

Neymar, 26, has been linked with a return to Barca despite being in just his second season at Paris Saint-Germain.

Arthur, who arrived at Barca from Gremio ahead of this season, revealed he was trying to get Neymar back to Camp Nou.

"I personally am praying for him to come because he is a star, it is indisputable, and I think that the better players the team have, the better," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"Personally, I am doing a lot of work to get him back, but he has his life, he knows what he's doing and I don't know how deep those negotiations are, if there are options for him to come or not.

"But he is a personal friend and a professional that I admire a lot and would be very happy if he could come back here."

Neymar has scored 11 goals in 12 Ligue 1 games this season, helping PSG go 13 points clear at the top.