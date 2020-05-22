Achraf Hakimi's agent denies Inter offer, Dortmund loanee to make Madrid return

Achraf Hakimi is set to return to Real Madrid after his agent denied Inter have made an offer for the Borussia Dortmund loanee.

Achraf's two-year loan deal at Dortmund from LaLiga giants Madrid is coming to an end and the Morocco international's future has made headlines following his exploits in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old full-back, who emerged from Madrid's youth team in 2017, has been linked to the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Chelsea.

Serie A side Inter have reportedly emerged as serious admirers of Achraf, however, his agent poured cold water over the speculation.

"There is no such offer [from Inter], we will return to Madrid at the end of the season," Alejandro Camano told Assahifa.

"Achraf will be the best player of the world at his position."

During the coronavirus-hit season, Achraf has scored seven goals for Dortmund across all competitions.

Achraf has netted three Bundesliga goals this term, which resumed last week behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 crisis.