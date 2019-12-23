Sarri laments Juve's laziness in attack December 23, 2019 05:26 0:36 min Maurizio Sarri has lamented Juventus' lazy attacking play during their 3-1 Super Cup defeat to Lazio. Interviews Juventus Maurizio Sarri -Latest Videos 1:00 min 5 Things - Messi hits 50 again 1:07 min Son's red card was a mistake - Mourinho 0:48 min Ancelotti: I'll have to call Zlatan 1:02 min Red's arrive back home with Club World Cup trophy 0:30 min Leclerc extends Ferrari contract 0:51 min Zidane insists La Liga the priority for Madrid 0:33 min Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss 0:34 min Unrealistic to think Man City can catch Liverpool 5:12 min Premier league: Weekend Round-Up 2:54 min Premier league: Sunday Round-Up