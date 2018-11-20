Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was substituted due to a shoulder injury during the first half of France's friendly with Uruguay on Tuesday at the Stade de France.

The 19-year-old forward had to be replaced after landing awkwardly following a collision with visiting goalkeeper Martin Campana.

It continued a worrying night for PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, who had already seen Neymar hobble out of Brazil's match against Cameroon in Milton Keynes barely an hour before.

The French champions host Liverpool in a crucial Champions League game on November 28.