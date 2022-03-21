Walker-Peters, Mitchell get first England call-ups

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins have also been added to Gareth Southgate's squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford and Manchester City's Kyle Walker remain overlooked by Southgate after being cut from his initial squad named last week.

Mitchell's call-up is a reward for an impressive season with Palace as the Eagles have reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

Walker-Peters, 24, has enjoyed a fine campaign for Saints, scoring three goals in 28 appearances.