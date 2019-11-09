Suarez returns for Uruguay friendlies

Luis Suarez is back for Uruguay for his nation's friendlies against Hungary and Argentina this month.

The Barcelona star last featured for his country at the Copa America earlier this year, but is set for a return after being named in a 22-man squad on Friday.

Suarez missed Uruguay's matches against Peru last month, instead staying in Barcelona to undergo medical treatment.

The 32-year-old has found form for his club, moving onto eight goals in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Inter pair Diego Godin and Matias Vecino are also part of the squad.

Uruguay face Hungary in Budapest on Friday before taking on Argentina in Israel three days later.

Uruguay: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray); Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Inter), Giovanni Gonzalez (Penarol), Diego Laxalt (Torino), Bruno Mendez (Corinthians), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Mathias Suarez (Montpellier), Matias Vina (Nacional); Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Inter); Edinson Cavani (PSG), Maxi Gomez (Valencia), Brian Rodriguez (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).