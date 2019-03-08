Brazil replace injured Vinicius with uncapped Ajax star Neres

David Neres has been called up by Brazil for the first time, with the Ajax winger replacing Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid teenager Vinicius was set to earn his debut senior cap but had to withdraw due to a calf injury.

Taking his place is Ajax star Neres, who was on the scoresheet as the Dutch side knocked Madrid out of the Champions League.

Neres, 22, has been directly involved in 40 Eredivisie goals in 60 league appearances since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2017.

Brazil face Panama in Porto on March 23 and take on Czech Republic in Prague three days later.

Tite's side are building towards the Copa America, where the hosts have been drawn with Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru.