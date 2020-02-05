QF’s Al Shaqab To Host Two World-Class Equestrian Events On The Trot



Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, is gearing up for a feast of international equestrian sport, with two world-class competitions taking place on consecutive weekends at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab.

The first, from 27 to 29 February, is the jewel in Qatar and Al Shaqab’s equestrian crown – CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by LONGINES. The prestigious competition, which will be organized and hosted by Al Shaqab for the seventh time since it was first created in 2013, has evolved to become one of the highlights on the global equestrian calendar.

CHI (Concours Hippique International – International Equestrian Competition) is the official title awarded by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) to international equestrian competitions with three or more equestrian disciplines.

CHI AL SHAQAB is one of only five CHI competitions worldwide and the first and only equestrian event of its kind in the Middle East and Asia region. The three-day event will see top-ranking local and international riders compete in the Olympic disciplines of showjumping, dressage, and para-dressage.

Longines will be the Presenting Partner for CHI AL SHAQAB 2020 and will remain so for the next 3 years. ExxonMobil continues to be one of the Main Sponsors for the competition, while the Equine Veterinary Medical Center, member of Qatar Foundation, will be the Official Veterinary Partner.

CHI AL SHAQAB 2020 will be followed by the opening leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT), a premier 5-star showjumping competition series, from March 5-7 at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab. The high-profile event will kick off the new LGCT season that will take horses, riders and spectators to 18 major cities on 3 continents.

Al Shaqab will also be providing a number of fun-filled family activities and entertainment at the Festival Area on both weekends to enable the whole family to soak up the festive atmosphere surrounding the competitions.

Both CHI AL SHAQAB and the LGCT not only enhance Qatar’s standing on the global equestrian stage but also boost the country’s position as an international sports destination while showcasing Al Shaqab as a premier competition venue bar none.

Khalifa Al Attiya, Vice Chairman, Supreme Organizing Committee CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines, and Al Shaqab’s Executive Director, said: “The Arab world has a very rich equestrian heritage, and through events such as this, Al Shaqab preserves and perpetuates that aspect of Qatari tradition and culture. CHI AL SHAQAB significantly contributes to the international equestrian community, highlighting Qatar’s role as a global sporting destination.

“Al Shaqab is also proud that CHI AL SHAQAB has become an important annual event for the local community. The festival area is extremely popular and there will be something for everyone in terms of entertainment and fun activities. I would like to encourage everyone in Qatar to attend CHI AL SHAQAB 2020 and the opening leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. I’m confident they will have an enjoyable time and will leave Al Shaqab with unforgettable memories.”

