Deusser takes Al Shaqab Title

Daniel Deusser rode to victory in a gripping Grand Prix finale at the 2020 Commercial Bank CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines, at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, member of Qatar Foundation.



Riding Killer Queen Vdm, the German reigned supreme in the CSI5*1.6m Two rounds + Jump off Grand Prix in a time of 38.90 secs, winning €135.300 in prize money.



His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Al-Thani, Chairman, Supreme Organizing Committee, Commercial Bank CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines, awarded Deusser his trophy.

Max Kühner of Austria, on Elektric Blue P, rode into second place in 39.39 secs. HE. Mr. Abdulrahman Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, BOD Member, Commercial Bank, handed the award to Kühner. France’s Roger Yves Bost, on Sangria du Coty, emerged third in 39.68 secs. He received the award from Alistair Routledge, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar.



Deusser, who is number 3 on the Longines global rankings, said: “Winning the Grand Prix at Al Shaqab has been a goal for me for a long time. I’ve come close a couple of times, but couldn’t win. And now to win with a young horse makes me very proud. As always, Al Shaqab was a great experience, a top show and top sport, and I look forward to returning.”

