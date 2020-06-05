English
العربية
BUNDESLIGA
Hockey

Coronavirus: NHL teams allowed to begin small-group training on Monday

The NHL is taking another step towards restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Getty Images

The NHL announced on Thursday the league is moving to Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan and teams may begin small-group training beginning on Monday.

Under the plan, clubs will be allowed to re-open their training facilities in their home cities and no more than six players will be allowed – either on or off the ice – at one time. The workouts will be voluntary.

For teams to move to Phase 2, their local government must approve given their social distancing and shelter-at-home regulations. This small-group training will not be a substitute for training camp.

The NHL is hoping to move to Phase 3 and formal training camps by mid-July.

Hockey
Previous Coronavirus: NHL announces return-to-play format w
Read
Coronavirus: NHL announces return-to-play format with 24-team playoff
Next

Latest Stories