Coronavirus: NHL teams allowed to begin small-group training on Monday

The NHL announced on Thursday the league is moving to Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan and teams may begin small-group training beginning on Monday.

Under the plan, clubs will be allowed to re-open their training facilities in their home cities and no more than six players will be allowed – either on or off the ice – at one time. The workouts will be voluntary.

For teams to move to Phase 2, their local government must approve given their social distancing and shelter-at-home regulations. This small-group training will not be a substitute for training camp.

The NHL is hoping to move to Phase 3 and formal training camps by mid-July.