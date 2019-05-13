US PGA Championship 2019: Tiger out to match Hogan - the best Opta facts

Golf fans can be forgiven for feeling a little out of kilter this week as the US PGA Championship moves from its familiar August slot to a new May date.

Tiger Woods' stunning triumph at the Masters last month made headlines the world over and he is sure to be firmly under the spotlight at the second major of 2019.

It has been 12 years since the now 15-time major-winner last lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, but the 43-year-old will be many people's favourite as a star-studded field battles for supremacy at Bethpage Black.

Ahead of an action-packed week in New York, we have scrutinised the best facts with the help of Opta.

Tiger Woods

- If Woods were to win at Bethpage Black, he would set the second-longest gap between two US PGA Championship successes (12 years) after Raymond Floyd (13 years, 1969 and 1982).

- Woods will look to become only the second player since World War II to win the first two majors of the year on two separate occasions, having previously done so in 2002. The only player to have accomplished the feat to date is Ben Hogan in 1951 and 1953.

- Tiger is 32 under par over the last three major tournaments, the best cumulative score anyone has managed in that period. Francesco Molinari is second on 29 under.

- With his win at Augusta in April, Woods now holds 15 majors - 10 more than any other current active golfer (Mickelson, five).

The tournament

- This is the 101st US PGA Championship – it is being held in May for the first time since 1949, when the tournament was a match play format.

- Each of the past six majors held on US soil have produced American winners, the longest run since 1987.

- No player can boast more than the five victories achieved by Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, with Woods the nearest challenger on four.

- Brooks Koepka will go for back-to-back victories. No player has achieved the feat since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007.

- Koepka has triumphed in three of the past seven major tournaments, while he has made the cut in 19 straight major appearances and recorded top-10s in 50 per cent of his outings in golf's big four since the start of 2014.

- If Jordan Spieth wins the US PGA, he will become only the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam.

- Four of the last five US PGA Championships have been won by a player who was leading going into the final round. Justin Thomas was two shots back after three rounds in 2017.

- Rory McIlroy has failed to make the top 10 in any of his last four appearances at the US PGA Championship, this after doing so in five of his first six appearances, including two victories. His first ever top 10 in a major was at the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage.



Bethpage Black

- Bethpage Black is hosting its third major tournament. The two previous majors held on the Long Island course were U.S. Opens, won by Woods in 2002 and Lucas Glover in 2009.

- Three players have finished in the top 10 on each of the two occasions a major has been held at Bethpage Black. Woods, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Mickelson finished second both times.

- Only six players were under par at the end of the two previous majors held at Bethpage Black: one in the 2002 U.S. Open, five in the 2009 U.S. Open.

