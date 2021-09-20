Ryder Cup: DeChambeau wants to end Koepka feud, says coach Schy

Bryson DeChambeau wants to end his feud with Ryder Cup team-mate Brooks Koepka, according to the former's coach Mike Schy.

DeChambeau and Koepka have made their dislike for one another known since 2019, when the latter called out last year's U.S. Open champion for slow play.

World number seven DeChambeau duly responded by poking fun at Koepka's physique, with a leaked Golf Channel interview providing further fuel as the four-time major winner rolled his eyes as his rival walked behind the camera.

However, after Europe captain Padraig Harrington warned the pair could be a dangerous duo and the United States captain Steve Stricker tried to broker peace, coach Schy revealed his player's desire to end the hostility.

"Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson [DeChambeau] wants it over," Schy told the Times on Monday.

"Move on. The bottom line is two big egos."

DeChambeau is set for his second Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits on Friday, while Koepka will take part in his third as they look to stop Europe from retaining the famous trophy.

Schy says DeChambeau is desperate to succeed in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"He loves team play," Schy continued. "At times, when he’s struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute."