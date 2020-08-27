PGA Tour supports protests against racial injustice

The PGA Tour supports players and teams who chose not to participate in events amid ongoing protests over racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police on Sunday.

Blake was shot in the back several times in Kenosha, Wisconsin while attempting to enter a car and his family said he has been left paralysed from the waist down. The incident has sparked demonstrations across the USA.

The NBA subsequently postponed the Wednesday's other games, while some fixtures in MLS, MLB and the WNBA were also called off. The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament paused its activity on Thursday, while a number of NFL teams cancelled practice sessions.

A PGA Tour statement read: "The MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA and WTA protests are player-led, peaceful, powerful ways to use their respective platforms to bring about the urgent need for change in our country.

"There have been a number of efforts in the past to send a message that the current climate is unacceptable, and these teams, leagues and players now taking this step will help draw further attention to the issues that really matter. The PGA Tour supports them – and any of our own members – standing up for issues they believe in.

"The PGA Tour made a pledge to be part of the solution, and we have been actively working to make deeper and more specific commitments to racial equity and inclusion in the communities where we play, as well as supporting national organisations within this movement that we had not previously engaged with.

"However, we understand that now is not the appropriate time to highlight our programmes and policies, but rather to express our outrage at the injustice that remains prevalent in our country.

"Sports have always had the power to inspire and unify, and we remain hopeful that together, we will achieve change."