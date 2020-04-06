Coronavirus: Masters in November, U.S. Open slated for September in revised schedule

The rearranged 2020 Masters could be held in November while new dates for the U.S. Open and US PGA Championship have been revealed in a revised schedule.

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Tour and PGA Tour campaigns have been put on hold.

The Masters, due to take place this week, and the US PGA Championship had already been postponed and on Monday it was confirmed the 2020 Open Championship had been called off altogether.

Shortly after that news, the PGA Tour revealed a rejigged calendar which would impact the three golf majors still due to go ahead.

The US PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May, will now take place between August 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, prior to the PGA Tour's season-ending tournaments that comprise the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

On September 14, three months after it had initially been due to begin, the U.S. Open will be staged at Winged Foot in New York and will finish two days before the start of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, a tournament which remains unaffected by the reshuffle.

The Augusta National Golf Club has then identified November 9-15 as its preferred dates for the Masters.

Fred Ridley, chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement: "While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the coronavirus.

"Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

"We want to emphasise that our future plans are incumbent upon favourable counsel and direction from health officials."