Lewandowski underwhelmed by Bayern Munich's Pokal win

Robert Lewandowski felt Bayern Munich were not at their best in the 3-1 DFB-Pokal win over fourth-tier Energie Cottbus.

Lewandowski opened his account for the season with a close-range finish at Stadion der Freundschaft, where Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka were also on target.

Goretzka fouled Berkan Taz to give away a stoppage-time penalty that the same player converted – a moment in keeping with some other moments of lacklustre play from Niko Kovac's men

"I think we showed what we want to do. I'm glad we won," Lewandowski said.

"Maybe it was not an amazing game for our side, but we had to do our job."

Captain Neuer also feels Bayern, who lost 2-0 to rivals Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup, have room to improve before Friday's Bundesliga opener against Hertha Berlin.

"We should have passed the ball a little bit quicker in the first half but, all-in-all, we should be satisfied," he said.

"I just spoke to their goalkeeper [Lennart Moser], he did a really good job and that's why we did not score more goals.

"There are still some things to improve and it's never easy to know where you're standing before the league kicks off. I'm quite positive. We will see what happens on Friday."

Lewandowski, who finished last term as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the fourth time in the past six seasons, added: "It's been a long time between the last game in the Bundesliga and now and I think it will be a great night in Munich."