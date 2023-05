West Ham clinched a place in their first European final for 47 years after Thursday's 1-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar clinched a 3-1 aggregate success in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Pablo Fornals scored West Ham's winner in the final moments of the tense second leg to set up a clash with Fiorentina or FC Basel in the final in Prague on June 7.

The east Londoners last reached a major European final in 1976 when they were beaten by Anderlecht in the Cup Winners Cup.