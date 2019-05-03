Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has no doubt that Xavi has the potential to take the top job at Camp Nou in the future.

Xavi confirmed on Thursday he will retire from playing at the end of the season and move into coaching, having left Barca at the end of the treble-winning 2014-15 campaign to join Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

One of the most decorated players in football history, Xavi won 19 major honours during a 17-year stay with Barca, including eight LaLiga crowns and a remarkable four Champions League titles.

And Valverde, who looks well placed to guide the club to the treble in only his second season in charge, paid tribute to the retiring great in a media conference on Friday.

"He's one of the best midfielders of recent years, he played the position game, no pass was inconsequential," said Valverde ahead of Saturday's trip to Celta Vigo.

"Xavi is one of the best players in the history of football. It was amazing to watch him play.

"Of course he has the profile to be a Barca coach. I wish him luck, of course."