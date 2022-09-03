A goal from Joshua Kimmich was too little for Bayern Munich on Saturday, as the German champions were held to a draw for the second week in a row at Union Berlin and knocked off top spot in the Bundesliga.

Union battled to a well-earned point at home to Bayern, allowing fellow high-fliers Freiburg to leapfrog their way into first after they beat Bayer Leverkusen in a five-goal thriller.

After their impressive start to the season, Union had begun the day hot on Bayern's heels with only goal difference separating the two teams.

They showed why early in the first half, taking the lead through Sheraldo Becker with a brilliantly worked free-kick to stun the champions and send the home crowd into ecstasy.

Their celebrations were cut short a few minutes later as Bayern immediately turned the screws and Kimmich levelled the scores with a fizzing, first-time finish from the edge of the area.

Bayern were repeatedly thwarted by Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow as both sides had chances to win the game in a thrilling battle after the break.