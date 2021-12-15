Tunisia sensationally booked their slot at the FIFA Arab Cup final with a dramatic late goal to break the hearts of Egypt.



In a close-run contest at Stadium 974, it came down to virtually the last kick of the game as Naïm Sliti clipped the ball into the box for Egyptian midfielder Amr El Solia to head the ball into his own net.



Heartbreak for Egypt, but delight for Tunisia who go forward to Saturday's final at Al Bayt Stadium.