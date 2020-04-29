Mitch Freeley

Did You Know...

Barcelona was the first team to win La Liga all the way back in 1929! The Catalans have gone on and have won it a total of 26 times down the years!

News Update

Ligue 1 football in France is over! French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly that professional football will not be able to resume before September.

That means the 2019-20 campaign is over, with the next domestic fixtures coming at the start of the 2020-21 season.

On This Day

On this day in 1933, the first-ever game played with numbers took place at Wembley in the FA Cup final!

The Daily Wrap

On The Website!

Today we look at the career of David Beckham! From his days at Manchester United, to a career-defining move to Real Madrid. Onto bringing football to America with the LA Galaxy and owning Inter Miami! Whilst we also look at his impact at international level with England!

Check This Out!

Keys & Gray!

