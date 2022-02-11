Sundowns open Group A with 3 points by beating Al Hilal Omdurman By beIN SPORTS February 11, 2022 20:42 2:46 min Mamelodi Sundowns started successfully the quest for the CAF Champions League with a 1-0 win against al Hilal Omdurman with a long e goal by Themba Zwane at the 8th minute. Highlights CAF Champions League Al Hilal Omdurman Mamelodi Sundowns -Latest Videos 57:47 min Beijing 2022 - Day 8 Recap 2:46 min Sundowns open Group A with 3 points 3:02 min Etoile du Sahel and CR Belouizdad draw 0-0 6:31 min Ayumu Hirano takes Olympic halfpipe gold 4:58 min Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt 1:14:17 min Beijing 2022 - Day 7 Recap 3:31 min Chloe Kim scorches to Olympic gold again 3:17 min Chen wins Olympic figure skating gold 3:19 min Norway's Therese Johaug claims second gold 4:25 min Highlights: Nice 4-1 Marseille