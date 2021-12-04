Egypt have reached the final eight of the FIFA Arab Cup with a commanding 5-0 win over Sudan. The pharaohs took command from the very start with Ahmed Refaat scoring a stunning volley with just four minutes on the clock.



Egypt continued their imperious form with Zizo and Mahmoud Hamdy putting the contenst beyond reasonable doubt with the game just 31 minutes old. Matters got more complicated for the home side when Yasir Mozamil picked up a straight red card before the end of the first half.



Faris Abdullah picked up a second yellow for Sudan in the second-half to reduce his team to nine men. Egypt took full advantage with goals from Zamelek midfielder Hussein Faisal and Al Ahly striker Mohamed Sherif who completed the rout with eleven minutes to spare. Egypt have joined Qatar and Algeria as the sides who have already qualified for the quater-finals.