South Africa claimed the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations title on their fifth final attempt, beating Morocco 2-1 on the night at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat.

A quickfire brace from Hildah Magaia gave Banyana Banyana breathing space, however, semi-final hero Rosella Ayane fired one back for the host nation to provide a tense finish.

FT: 🇲🇦 1-2 🇿🇦



After five attempts, #TeamSouthAfrica win the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 for the first time in their history!



Heartbreak for Morocco in front of their home crowd 😢 pic.twitter.com/xAIPcnGcSp — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 23, 2022

More to follow...