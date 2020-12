Real Madrid are in danger of a dramatic Champions League group-stage exit after they fell to a 2-0 away defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk.

If Borussia Monchengladbach defeat Inter later on Tuesday, 13-time winners Madrid will not have their Group B fate in their own hands.

Shakhtar defeated Madrid in Spain on matchday one and earned another upset victory courtesy of second-half strikes from substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon.