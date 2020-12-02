Olivier Giroud was Chelsea's match-winner for the second time in as many Champions League games as he scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Sevilla that clinched first place in Group E for the Blues.

Giroud, who was making his 50th start for Chelsea, was at his clinical best as he took his tally to 10 goals in his last seven away starts in the competition and ensured Chelsea go into the round of 16 as one of eight seeded teams.

He was the beneficiary of some fine build-up play as Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi staked their claim for more regular first-team football in an impressive performance from a changed Chelsea team.

Sevilla went into this game unbeaten in 14 home matches in all European competitions but were scuppered by Frank Lampard's hardworking side, who blocked low for long periods but attacked fluently.

After scoring with either foot, Giroud capped a fine performance with a towering header and then a penalty as he became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, at 34 years and 63 days.