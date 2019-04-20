Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Juventus swapped Champions League heartbreak for Serie A joy as they sealed the title with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Bundled out of Europe by Ajax in midweek, Massimiliano Allegri's men completed a domestic formality thanks to Alex Sandro's first-half header and a German Pezzella own goal eight minutes after the interval.

One point stood between Juve and an eighth-successive Scudetto and they were made to work for all three following Nikola Milenkovic's surprise sixth-minute opener.

The woodwork twice prevented Federico Chiesa from making life more difficult for the Bianconeri, but they shook off the lethargy in the second half to open an insurmountable lead over second-place Napoli.

Juve's confidence, diminished after their loss to Ajax, ebbed further when Chiesa's cross broke perfectly for midfielder Milenkovic to sweep home.

Fiorentina, in contrast, grew in stature, with a combination of the offside flag and the right post denying Giovanni Simeone and winger Chiesa.

The hosts needed inspiration and Alex Sandro provided it with a diving near-post header from Miralem Pjanic's corner in the 37th minute, yet Fiorentina would have surged ahead again had the crossbar not then kept out Chiesa's thumping strike.

The tension was released soon after the interval. Cristiano Ronaldo found space to the right of goal and defender Pezzella turned the attacker's pass into his own net.

Juve were suddenly emboldened by belief and Pjanic, Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado all saw shots blocked in quick succession.

Their Portuguese superstar ultimately went unrewarded in his attempts to score his 600th club goal, but that can be put on hold as the Bianconeri uncork the champagne.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Disaster for Fiorentina! Pezzella turns the ball into his own net from a Cristiano Ronaldo cross! Juve take the lead!

Chance! Federico Chiesa smashes the woodwork! A couple of inches lower and that would have been in!

Goal! Alex Sandro stoops at the near post to draw Juve level!

Chance! Former Fiorentina man Federico Bernardeschi drills a shot just wide!

Goal! Amazingly, against the odds, Fiorentina take the lead! Nikola Milenković pounces on a loose ball in the box and smashes it home!

Peep! We are underway in Turin!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warm up time for the Bianconeri!

Now for Fiorentina! Keep an eye on youngster Federico Chiesa who has been linked with a move away in the summer, Montella has decided to rest striker Luis Muriel as he looks to the midweek Coppa Italia semi-final against Atalanta.

Team News! First up Juventus! Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line, Giorgio Chiellini is still injured so Daniele Rugani plays in central defense! Max Allegri will be looking to wrap up the league title today!

THE TEAM!



📝 STARTING XI | Szczesny, Cancelo, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi



As for Florentina! They will have a new man in the dugout with Vincenzo Montella replacing Stefano Pioli who left the club last week! The Viola will be hoping to cause an upset in Turn.

All business from the Juve heading into the stadium! Surely they'll be confirmed as league champions by the end of the day!

Good afternoon! Juventus will be looking to get over their Champions League heartbreak midweek by sealing an eighth straight Scudetto with just a point against Florentina. Max Allegri is expected to name a strong side for the game and will be hoping to wrap up the title after missing an opportunity to win the league against SPAL last weekend. As ever, join me for all the latest updates, team news & video highlights from the match.