Franck Ribery intends to continue playing for "another year or two" and has left the door open for a return to Bayern Munich afterwards.

Bayern confirmed on Sunday the former France international will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, but Ribery indicated he would be open to coming back to the Allianz Arena in a non-playing role.

The 36-year-old said he has options on the table but stopped short of confirming his next destination as he prepares to bring his 12-year spell with the Bavarian giants to an end.

"I do not know what I'm going to do next season," Ribery, who has been linked with Al Sadd and Western Sydney Wanderers, told a news conference.

"There are a few options. Maybe I'll play another year or two. After that, I will come back to Munich. We feel very comfortable here. We have a nice house, everyone knows me here."

Asked about a possible return to the club, he replied: "Perhaps. We talked about it. But we have time, a lot can happen in two years.

"The most important thing is that I'm at home in Munich."

Ribery will become the only player to win the Bundesliga nine times if Bayern beat RB Leipzig on Saturday.

He pinpointed the treble-winning 2012-13 season under Jupp Heynckes as a highlight of his time with the club.

Ribery said: "2013 was the best for us and for the fans. That was a dream.

"Everyone knows that I had a lot of good coaches, but one person was very important: Jupp Heynckes."