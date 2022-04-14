Nicolo Zaniolo scored a brilliant hat-trick as Roma cruised past Bodo/Glimt at the Stadio Olimpico to win 5-2 on aggregate.

It was revenge for the capital club after an embarrassing 6-1 thumping by Bodo/Glimt in the group stage and the defeat last week in an ill-tempered clash.

England striker Tammy Abraham gave Roma the perfect start with his 24th goal of the season in the fifth minute.

Zaniolo scored three excellent finishes with his left foot, all coming at the end of sweeping moves from the home side.