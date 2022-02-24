James Maddison scored two stunning long-range goals to help Leicester ease past Randers 7-2 on aggregate.



With the contest effectively over in the first leg, Leicester made the dream start as Harvey Barnes surged down the wing, opened up his body and smashed a shot into the top corner.



Then James Maddison came to the party, first with a scintillating free-kick twenty minutes from time. Maddison then whipped in his second of the game four minutes later to rubber-stamp the win for the Foxes before Randers grabbed a consolation through Nigerian striker Stephen Odey.